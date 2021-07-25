The young sailor from Chennai, Vishnu Saravan gave a blostering start to his Olympics journey with a top 15 finish in Race 1 of the men's one person dinghy - laser event. The army man is determined to win an Olympics medal and was looking in good shape in Race 2 as well before it was called postponed.

His father's dream of learning professional sailing is being carried out by his hard working son and is paying off well. Though with a lowly start of 29th at the first mark, Saravan bounced to 25th by mark two and jumped 15 places up from the first to grab the 14th position in the first race.





Nothing comes easy and Vishnu Saravanan has proved it with his sheer belief as India find hopes in sailing through his performance. The salior sarvanan grabbed the 3rd position for the initial leg in Race 2 and it was in no time that he was leading the race with 2nd place just 21 meters away from the 5-time world champion, Robert Scheidt but as destiny would have it, the race was called postponed.

The postponement has come likely due to the dying of wind in the region. It has anyways given a glimpse of the training of Vishnu who will now compete in the nine more races to come and will be eyeing a medal position. Will he be able to hold his nerves to give a stellar race? We will all find out and hope for it as the army sailor creates history for India.