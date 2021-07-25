Sailing
Tokyo Olympics: Sailing LIVE Day 2, July 25 — Nethra Kumaran, Vishnu Saravanan— Updates, score, results, blog
Catch all the action of the first day of sailing with two Indian competitors vying for glory
Welcome to the Day 1 of Sailing at the Tokyo Olympics. We have 2 Indian competitors who will be taking part today. Nethra Kumanan will be participating at 8:30am IST while Vishnu Saravanan will be in action at 11:30am IST.
Live Updates
- 25 July 2021 3:47 AM GMT
The wind seems to have slowed down a bit as the sailers try to cross the 4th mark.
- 25 July 2021 3:43 AM GMT
Position change for India
Nethra Kumanan goes up to 33 with a 7 position jump.
- 25 July 2021 3:38 AM GMT
Approach to Mark 3
Germany and Spain are in the lead. It is extremely tight for third position as Malaysia and Denmark are all vying for the same position.
- 25 July 2021 3:25 AM GMT
2nd Mark Crossed
Not too many lead changes as Spain maintains their lead. India still at position 40.
- 25 July 2021 3:23 AM GMT
Weather conditions
The wind keeps changing its course here and the boats have been struggling to alter their course while heading to mark 2.
- 25 July 2021 3:18 AM GMT
1st mark is crossed
First marker has been crossed and the lead is quite tight. The boats will now turn around and head back. There is a lot of traffic near the turning point as all the boats have come together. Nethra Kumanan currently out of the top 35