Sailing

Tokyo Olympics: Sailing LIVE Day 2, July 25 — Nethra Kumaran, Vishnu Saravanan— Updates, score, results, blog

Catch all the action of the first day of sailing with two Indian competitors vying for glory

Indian Sailors
India Sailing Team for Tokyo

By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2021-07-25T09:17:01+05:30

Welcome to the Day 1 of Sailing at the Tokyo Olympics. We have 2 Indian competitors who will be taking part today. Nethra Kumanan will be participating at 8:30am IST while Vishnu Saravanan will be in action at 11:30am IST.

Stay tuned with us to catch the live action!


Live Updates

