Olympics Sailing 2024: Vishnu & Nethra fail to qualify for medal races

Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan’s journey at the Paris Olympics came to an end as both of them, couldn’t qualify for the medal races.

Nethra Kumanan who sailed in the women’s dinghy event, finished in 21st position, out of 43 total sailors.



The results were announced after the scheduled race 10 got abandoned due to no winds for some boats and this has been the scene for this week at the Marseille Marina.



Nethra sailed in nine races and started her campaign with a solid start of 6th in the 1st Race.



But the ranks faded away slowly to 15, 27, 28, 20, 31, and finally a top 10 finish in the race nine, which gave her a net ranking of 21.



Race number six at which Nethra was placed 31st was removed from the cumulative rankings.



In sailing, the lowest-ranked race gets discarded to get the cumulative rankings.

#Sailing UPDATE —



Vishnu Saravanan finishes 1⃣8⃣th in Men's Dinghy, while Nethra Kumanan finishes 2⃣1⃣st in Women's Dinghy overall standings. Only the Top 10 move into the medal race.



Vishnu's Signs of Promise



Meanwhile, Vishnu Saravanan made a top 20 finish, with a rank of 18th out of a total of 43 sailors.

Vishnu also started his campaign in the Marseille waters with a top-10 finish in his 1st race of the event.



But similarly, Vishnu lost his way around in the next few races and registered 34 , 20, 19, 21 ranks.



Vishnu showed signs of promise in races six and seven, sailing his way to a 13th and 7th position finish, respectively.

However, Vishnu ranked 24th in the race 8th and finished his campaign at the Mediterranean Sea.



Vishnu’s race 9 and race 10th were abandoned due to the same reason, the lack of wind.



Their journey may not have ended with a medal, but Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan have proven that India's sailing ambitions are taking flight, one race at a time.