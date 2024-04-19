Last Chance Regatta: Indian sailors in hunt for Paris Olympics quota spots

The Last Chance Regatta, as they say, is the last chance for Indian sailors to grab Paris Olympic quota spots in the remaining nine categories of sailing. The qualifiers are scheduled to be held from 20-27 April in Hyeres, France.



Nethra Kumanan, Prince Noble and Manu Francis will be spearheading the 17-member Indian contingent for this Olympic Qualifying event in France. Vishnu Saravanan is the lone Indian sailor to have secured a Paris Olympics spot in the men's ILCA7 category.

The races will start on April 21 and the few top-placed sailors will secure the Paris Olympics quota spots. A country can have a maximum of one quota place in each of the ten disciplines.

Nethra Kumanan also represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, but she marginally missed out on a quota place at the Asian Games and World Championships. Nethra will be aiming to secure her second Olympic quota place at this event in France.

India will have the best bet in the low field of mixed team races like Multihull Nacra 17 and Dinghy 470. Two Indian pairs each will represent India at these events while the experienced men's pair of Prince-Manu will try to continue their form from last year.

IndianSquad

Men: Ravindra Kumar Sharma, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Prince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu Francis, Anand Thakur, Satyam Rangad, Chitresh Tatha, Aditya Sangwan, Dayne Edgar Agnelo Coelho, Saurabh Kumar, Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode

Women: Shraddha Verma, Uma Chouhan, Ishwariya Ganesh, Katya Ida Coelho, Nethra Kumanan, Ramya Saravanan,

Quotas Available

Men's windsurfer IQFoil - Seven

Men's kite Formula Kite - Five

Men's skiff 49er - Four

Women's windsurfer IQFoil - Seven

Women's One-Person Dinghy ILCA 6 - Four

Mixed two-person dinghy 470 - Four

Mixed multihull Nacra 17 - Four

Details

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Fort of Hyeres

Place: Hyeres, France

No. of races:- 20-21



Live streaming

The live streaming and live scores of the Last Chance Regatta will be available on the official app and website of SOF FFVOile.