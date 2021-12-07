Nethra Kumanan finishes 23rd in Sailing World Championships

Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan finished 23rd while compatriot Vaishnavi Veeravamshama, the youngest sailor at the event, finished 60th at the Laser Radial Women's World Championships 2021 in Oman on Monday.

The 24-year-old Kumanan, who had also represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman sailor to do so, finished with 190 net points from 11 races across five days, with a best finish of seventh in Round 7.

⛵ ILCA Radial Worlds,Oman@nettienetty finished commendable 23rd and young Vaishnavi 60th out of 63 sailors



🪜Positions (race-wise) & Nett



Nethra: 9|22|(50)|23|26|(31)|7|30|31|14|28 => 190

Vaishnavi: (62)|59|58|50|48|(60)|58|58|30|60|60 => 481



🏅Cut-off: 73



(.) -> Discarded pic.twitter.com/7BX3RWpzAC — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) December 6, 2021

This was Nethra's first major event after the Olympics, while she recently won gold at the Grand Canaria Nationals in Spain. The world's top sailors from across 30 countries participated at the World Championships.

Vaishnavi Veeravamsham, the other Indian sailor at this event, had qualified for the World Championships after topping the sailing nationals in Bombay and Hyderabad.



Belgium's Emma Plasschaert, with a net total of 71 points, ended the five days at first position to win her second world title.

