Ministry funds Olympic sailor Vishnu Saravanan's training in the Netherlands

The Sports Ministry will finance Olympic sailor Vishnu Saravanan's 13-day training and competition stint in the Hague, Netherlands under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). Vishnu, who is set to compete in the Hague Test Event (ILCA 7) from September 16 onwards, left for Netherland on Tuesday.

He would be training there from September 7-15. TOPS financial assistance will cover Vishnu's flight, accommodation, local travel, and food costs among others, and will also provide him with an out-of-pocket allowance of USD 50 per day for any other expense he might incur, a release said.

Vishnu, who won a bronze medal at the Under-21 World Championships in 2019, has been a part of the TOPS scheme since before Tokyo Olympics and is considered one of the top medal contenders for India at the Asian Games next year.