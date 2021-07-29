Indians sailors maintain their consistency on Day 6 at the Tokyo Olympics

Indian sailors have been giving a tough fight at the Tokyo Olympics as they maintain their consistency and better their performance on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Vishnu Sarvanan in his men's laser one-person dinghy competed in Race 7 and 8 finishing a low 27th (worst race till now) but came back with a 23rd rank in the next one. His first race of the day never had much promised as he failed to replicate his 6th round performance where he finished amongst the top 12.





But he made a slight comeback in the second one of the day where he lost on a top 20 finish but still managed to bag the 23rd rank. The 22-year old sailor has two races left scheduled for tomorrow and the young athlete will aim a top 10 finish to finish his round races at Tokyo Olympics.





On the other hand, Nethra Kumanan performed exceptionally well in her 7th and 8th race finished on the 22nd and 20th spots. The enthusiastic female sailor of India had some bad races added to her name after a high 16th and 15th. But she made a comeback in the 7th race from a low 29th to a consistent 22nd rank





She bettered her tactics in the second race of the day and the 23-year old Kumanan ended her day on a high with a 20th rank. The bronze medallist of the sailing World Cup, Miami will have her last two races tomorrow before the players for the final race are announced. She stands with a total score of 216, netted to 176 (worst race is not considered while scoring).





Also, the duo of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar presented their skills in the Men's skiff - 49er and after a consistent low performance, got their Tokyo's best race finishing 7th in the 6th race. Their first race of the day brought no unbelievable success to the young sailing duo as they stood 16th following their previous races.





The magic was in this race where they got an early lead with 5th and then 4th place but lost their rhythm soon to finish 9th which is the best race for them so far. With 4 races remaining on the next day, they have plans to give in their best to outperform their competitors and bring home Olympic glory.









