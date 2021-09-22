Indian Navy to undertake Sail Parades and Regattas to popularise sailing sports

The Indian Navy is set to take concrete efforts to popularise and improve the standard of sailing sports in India. In a recent initiative under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Navy will conduct sailing regattas at certain port cities across India. Southern Naval Command will be the front-runner in organising the entire event under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.



To further help local populations at port cities, a major sail parade has been organised at Kochi, Vishakhpatnam and Mumbai. The first of these events is scheduled to take place on September 23rd and will involve upwards of 70 sailing personnel who will showcase their skills. The next two events will be held in October and November in Mumbai and Vishakhpatnam. The plan has been strategically looked at with the focus points being in the three Command Headquarter centres across India. The event will be high profile and will have the Chief of the Southern Command as the chief guest for the first event.



