Virat Kohli owned one8 announced first-ever run in Bengaluru

one8 - owned by Indian international cricketer Virat Kohli - will be launching the inaugural 'one8 Run' in Bengaluru. It is scheduled for March 26th, 2023, and the run will be open to everyone - allowing for three competitive categories (5Kms, 10Kms, and 18Kms).

Aligning with one8's vision of encouraging a healthier lifestyle, Virat will flag off the first edition of the run in Bengaluru.

Known for his commitment to fitness and unparalleled discipline, Virat aims to energize runners across India. This run gives amateur runners and seasoned athletes the opportunity to be part of a larger community.

Speaking on the announcement, Virat Kohli said, "Fitness and Bengaluru both have a special place in my heart. Launching the one8 run in Bengaluru serves as a great opportunity for us to engage with the city's people and build a strong community of budding runners. Focusing on fitness has helped me maintain a healthier lifestyle, and I hope this run helps promote the same message."

Bengaluru! It's time to #OutrunYourself! Join the running revolution with one8 Run on 26th March 2023. Register now: https://t.co/LX8rjt6wLP #ad pic.twitter.com/CAI3g6RNIJ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 8, 2023

"The 'one8 Run' in Bengaluru is an extension of a vision cultivated by Virat. one8, as a brand, has always aspired to champion the benefits of an active lifestyle; it is the first run that gets you hooked, and we are hoping to see a lot of first-time runners there. Since Bengaluru is a city that means a lot to Virat, this is bound to be a special one." said Jogesh Lulla, COO, of Cornerstone Sport.

