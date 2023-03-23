Virat Kohli to flag off NEB one8 Run, India’s first 18-km run, in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli has redefined fitness on the cricket field. The brand that celebrates his philosophy and way of life, one8, is launching its premier run in Bengaluru on March 26th, 2023, with a similar vision.

The NEB one8 Run is open to everyone, offering three categories - 5 km, 10 km, and 18 km. This run provides amateur runners and seasoned athletes the opportunity to be part of a larger community. The run marks India’s first 18 km run, which is inspired by Virat Kohli's jersey number 18.

The cricketer will himself flag off the race, emphasising his commitment to promoting fitness among his fans and followers. The run gives an opportunity for his fans to connect with him on a deeper level, giving them access to an unseen side of his personality.

The run aims to energise runners and promote the message of fitness across India, aligning with one8's vision of encouraging a healthier lifestyle.

The run is scheduled to take place at the Nice Road Toll Plaza, Dwaraka Nagar, Hosakerehalli, Bengaluru, and the race timings will be as follows - 18 km: 6:00am; 10 km: 6:30am; 5 km: 7:45am.

Runners can collect their bib, race day T-shirt, and goodie bags from the NEB one8 Run Bengaluru Expo taking place on March 24th and 25th at the South United Football Club, RBANM's Ground, Gate No. 3, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Near Ulsoor Lake, Bengaluru. The expo will be open from 11 am to 6 pm on Day 1 and from 10 am to 5 pm on Day 2. The same cannot be collected on race day.

Some who were rescued from depression by it, some who rediscovered the thrill of life through it — The ‘One8 Run’ will provide a meeting point for India’s entire RUNNING community! 🇮🇳🏃Register: https://t.co/qeUT2XvrES#OutrunYourself | @one8world https://t.co/PNE8E7sBAy — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 19, 2023

one8's vision of promoting fitness is supported by several principal sponsors, including NEB as the title sponsor, Puma as the sportswear partner, Audi as the driven-by sponsor, GoNoise as the official timekeeper, Wellman as the multivitamin partner, Acer as the technology partner, Bisleri as the hydration partner, and Star Sports as the broadcast partner.

The run is also supported by several associate sponsors, including ACT- the connectivity partner, TAC- the Ayurvedic skincare partner, Epigamia - the snacking partner, and Tata GoFit - the women's fitness partner.

In addition, Energiva will be the energy partner, Trustwell comes in as the hospital partner, Hyperice being the recovery partner, Radio City as the radio partner, Idly Guru becomes the food partner, Bridge the online media partner, Citrus as the hotel partner, and Paytm Insider will be the ticketing partner.

Virat Kohli, Owner, one8, said, "I am elated to launch the one8 Run and provide everyone with an opportunity to experience the thrill of running. The run aligns with our vision of promoting a healthier lifestyle and encourages everyone to take the first step toward fitness. I am looking forward to great participation."

Jogesh Lulla, Co-Founder & COO, Cornerstone Sport, said, “As part of Cornerstone and one8’s vision to encourage people to take up fitness as a hobby, we have launched the one8 Run. It gives us immense pleasure to take Virat Kohli’s vision forward and introduce the 18km Run for the first time in India."