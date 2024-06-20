Fijian legend Waisale Serevi to coach Indian men's and women's rugby 7s team

Waisale Serevi, widely regarded as one of the greatest Rugby 7s players, has been appointed as head coach of India’s Rugby 7s team for both men and women.

The Fijian star has been inducted into the Hall of Fame by World Rugby for his contribution to international rugby. He has enjoyed a stupendous successful career in fifteen-a-side rugby at both national and club levels. Serevi was also currently working as an advisor to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on behalf of World Rugby, for including Rugby 7s in Olympic Games.

Rugby India President Rahul Bose stated, “The core impetus for all of us at Rugby India is to do better today than we did yesterday. To go one step farther every day in our quest to compete with the world’s best.”

Serevi, a five-time winner at the prestigious Hong Kong Sevens, steered Fiji to their maiden World Series championship both as player-coach in 2005-06.

Serevi, in his recent stints as a coach was involved with Rhinos Rugby USA, Jamaica Sevens team, and also with the Russian Sevens team. Rahul further added to Serevei’s inclusion, "It is a privilege for us to welcome Waisale Serevei as the Head Coach of the Indian National Sevens teams. We wish him the best and are excited to see him mold the future of Indian Rugby.”

Serevi responded on a positive note on his new challenge in India, “It is an honour and privilege for me to be part of the Rugby family in India, I am grateful and I thank god for the opportunity. From Japan, England, France, and the USA, I have now made my way to India.”

Serevi reminisced about his journey as a coach stating, "Fourteen years ago, Rugby was relatively unknown in the USA, I’ve done a lot of work there. India today is at a crossroads. India and Fiji hold a close relationship. It gives me great pride to be a Fijian coming to India, to help them take Rugby to the next level."