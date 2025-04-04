Rugby Premier League: The world’s first franchise-based Rugby 7s league

Rugby India, the National Governing Body for the sport in India, in partnership with GMR Sports, on Friday announced the world’s first franchise-based Rugby 7s league — the Rugby Premier League (RPL).

The tournament will take place in Mumbai at the Brihanmumbai Kreeda Ani Lalitkala Prarthisthan Andheri Sports Complex (Mumbai Football Arena, MFA) from June 1 to June 15, 2025.

A dedicated window has been created on the global Rugby 7s calendar, ensuring the participation of the sport’s biggest stars. The RPL will feature the best global Rugby 7s players alongside India’s finest rugby talent, with 34 matches played over 15 days.

Six teams will represent major Indian cities—Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar. The franchises are Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and the Mumbai Dreamers

The league will boast of a star-studded international lineup and shall welcome 30 marquee international players from powerhouse Rugby 7s nations, including Argentina, South Africa, Kenya, Great Britain, New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Fiji, USA, and Ireland. Some of the biggest names in the sport include:

Prominent names include Perry Baker (2X World Rugby 7s player of the year), Rosko Speckman (2 X Olympian) a Harry McNulty (2X Rugby World Cup Medalist), among several others.

Speaking on this path breaking development, Mr. Satyam Trivedi, CEO, GMR Sports, said “The Rugby Premier League marks a pivotal moment in our mission to elevate rugby in India. As rugby continues to grow as an Olympic sport, GMR Group is excited to contribute to its holistic development in India.”

Rahul Bose, the Preside of Rugby India thanked World Ruby for giving the league a 15-day window. (Photo credit: Special arrangement)



Mr Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India, added "This is a league that’s been six years in the making, but we wanted to do everything right."

The league will be broadcast live on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

Sanjog Gupta, CEO-Sports, JioStar, added “At JioStar, we are revolutionizing the universe of sports entertainment by delivering compelling, fan-centric experiences."

Additionally, some of the most renowned rugby coaches in the world will coach the RPL teams. This includes Mike Friday (USA 7s Head Coach), Ben Gollings (England 7s Legend, Fiji 7s Head Coach), DJ Forbes (New Zealand 7s Icon), Tomasi Cama (Fiji 7s Great), Paco Hernandez (Spain 7s Coach) and Tim Walsh (Australia Women’s 7s Head Coach).

Awarded the Best Sports Federation - Development, by FICCI at the 2025 Indian Sports Awards, Rugby India is the official national sports body for Rugby Union in India. It is affiliated to World Rugby, Asia Rugby, IOA, and is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport, (MYAS). It is responsible for the growth and development of the sport across India.

Founded in 2008, GMR Sports represents the sports sector of the GMR Group. It is driven by a mission to connect people, nurture talent, and establish sports as a powerful unifying platform both within India and globally. Committed to becoming a respected and influential brand in the sports industry, GMR Sports embarked on its journey with cricket, chosen for its widespread appeal as the ideal starting point for the Group’s first-ever sports venture.