Rugby India to Launch Rugby Premier League in Partnership with Baseline Ventures

The Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has announced plans to inaugurate the Rugby Premier League (RPL), a pioneering franchise-based league. The league, set to debut this September, will showcase top-tier 7s rugby talent from both domestic and international arenas.

Partnering with Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd, a leading sports marketing entity, IRFU aims to elevate the stature of Rugby in India through strategic organization and promotion of the league. The inaugural season of the RPL will witness the participation of six teams competing fiercely in the dynamic 7s format of the sport.

President of the Indian Rugby Football Union, Rahul Bose, hailed the league's launch as a monumental moment for Indian Rugby, expressing confidence in its potential to revolutionize the landscape of the sport in the country.

He remarked, "The inception of the RPL marks a significant milestone in the journey of Indian Rugby. With the support of Baseline Ventures and the participation of top-tier athletes, we are poised to deliver a world-class sporting spectacle, providing our players with an unparalleled platform to showcase their talent on the global stage."

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director of Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd, echoed Bose's sentiments, expressing enthusiasm for the partnership and underscoring the immense potential of Rugby as a captivating sport for both television audiences and live spectators. Mishra stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Indian Rugby Football Union in spearheading the development of the inaugural franchise-based rugby league. With its high-octane gameplay and constant action, Rugby possesses all the essential elements to captivate audiences, both on-screen and in-person."