Indian women's rugby team finishes runners-up at Asia Rugby Sevens

The Indian women's rugby team gave their all but finished as runners-up at the Asia Rugby Sevens after going down to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is the third silver medal in three years for the women's team.

The women's team reached the final after an impressive semifinal victory against Iran with a score of 34-0.

Men's team ⏩ 5th amongst 15 teams

Women's team ⏩ 2nd amongst 7 teams

In the group stage, they demonstrated their prowess by defeating Mongolia with a resounding 36-0 victory and clinching a hard-fought win against Guam with a score of 14-7. These victories secured their place in the semifinals.



The semifinal clash against Iran showcased the Indian women's team's dominance in the sport as they delivered a remarkable performance to secure a spot in the final. However, in the title-deciding match against the UAE, they faced a formidable opponent and narrowly missed the championship title.

The Indian men's national rugby Sevens team also had a commendable outing at the Asian Sevens Trophy. They secured the 5th position in the competition, competing against 15 other teams. In the 5th-6th position match, they managed to beat Qatar with a score of 19-14, rounding off their campaign on a high note.