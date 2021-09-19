Indian girls win silver in U18 Asian Rugby 7s

India has won the silver medal in the U-18 Girls Asia Rugby 7s held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Indian girls fell to a 17-21 against the United Arab Emirates in (UAE) the Final to end at the second place on the podium.

The final started with UAE dominating the match right from the start, racing to a 14-0 lead before the Indians hit back with unconverted tries from Tarulata Naik and Nandini to reduce the deficit at 4-14.

However, UAE hit back with their third try soon after to put the match and the Asian title beyond the reach of India.

India did give it their all and scored once again via Arti Kumari, but the damage was already done by then.

Earlier India had finished third after the round-robin stages with two wins to their credit and then defeated Kazakhstan 24-7 in the semifinal.

Arti Kumari finished with the two-day event with a total of seven tries - the most in the tournament.