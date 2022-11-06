Rugby
India finishes runner-up at U20 Asia Rugby Sevens
The Indian women's rugby team finished as the runner-ups at the 2022 U20 Asia Rugby Sevens Championships in Uzbekistan.
The Indian women's rugby team, on Sunday, finished as the runner-ups at the 2022 U20 Asia Rugby Sevens Championships in Uzbekistan. They went down 0-31 to UAE in the final.
The Indian women, who finished with three wins and a loss in the group stages were of no match to UAE as the middle-eastern country cruised to victory in the final.
Earlier India had defeated Malaysia (29-10), Thailand (19-12), Uzbekistan (28-5) in the group stage fixtures and suffered a 5-12 loss against UAE.
Akansha Katkade and Arti Kumari emerged as the best players for India in the tournament with 4 tries apiece.
Men's team finishes fourth
On the other hand, the Indian men's team finished fourth in their competition after going down 12-26 to Malaysia in the third-place playoff. They had lost to the Malaysians in the group stage as well.
The Indian men registered two wins in the tournament against Thailand (19-12) and Kyrgyzstan (48-0) in the tournament.