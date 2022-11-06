India finishes runner-up at U20 Asia Rugby Sevens

The Indian women's rugby team, on Sunday, finished as the runner-ups at the 2022 U20 Asia Rugby Sevens Championships in Uzbekistan. They went down 0-31 to UAE in the final.

The Indian women, who finished with three wins and a loss in the group stages were of no match to UAE as the middle-eastern country cruised to victory in the final.

It wasn't to be... but we bow out of the #ARSU20 tournament with our heads held high.



This is only just the beginning of our journey. Onwards and upwards! 👊🇮🇳#RugbyIndia pic.twitter.com/LRanLHDOYj — Rugby India (@RugbyIndia) November 6, 2022





Earlier India had defeated Malaysia (29-10), Thailand (19-12), Uzbekistan (28-5) in the group stage fixtures and suffered a 5-12 loss against UAE.

Akansha Katkade and Arti Kumari emerged as the best players for India in the tournament with 4 tries apiece.

Men's team finishes fourth

On the other hand, the Indian men's team finished fourth in their competition after going down 12-26 to Malaysia in the third-place playoff. They had lost to the Malaysians in the group stage as well.

The Indian men registered two wins in the tournament against Thailand (19-12) and Kyrgyzstan (48-0) in the tournament.