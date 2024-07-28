Olympics 2024: France stun two-time champions Fiji to claim maiden rugby sevens gold

In a stunning display of skill and determination, France emerged victorious in the men's rugby sevens final, overcoming Fiji, the undefeated Olympic champions. With the support of an electrifying home crowd, France clinched a historic 28-7 win.

The final began with Fiji, led by head coach Osea Kolinisau, quickly taking the lead with a try in the first minute and a half.

Known for their dominance in rugby sevens, Fiji entered the match with a formidable 17-game winning streak, having secured gold at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo Olympics in 2021.



At halftime, the score was tied at 7-7, setting the stage for a dramatic second half.

Antoine Dupont, France's rugby star, became the game-changer. His terrific performance included two tries and a crucial assist. Dupont initiated the second half with a spectacular run down the left sideline, setting up Aaron Grandidier Nkanang for a try that gave France a 14-7 advantage.

The 69,000-strong crowd erupted as Dupont added two more tries, sealing the victory for France.

Coach Jerome Daret praised Dupont's important role, emphasizing how he pushed the team to exceed their potential and brought international attention to rugby sevens.

Fiji's assistant coach Setefano Cakau acknowledged the challenge of playing before vibrant French supporters. Despite their first-ever Olympic loss, Fiji's legacy as a rugby powerhouse remains intact.

Dupont's switch from rugby 15s to sevens proved instrumental, fulfilling his promise to help France secure gold on home soil. Nicknamed "The Gifted," Dupont's leadership and skill were central to France's victory, marking their first Olympic rugby sevens championship.