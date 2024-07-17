DHL Express and Rugby India launch grassroots program to nurture youngsters

Rugby India, the official governing body for rugby in India, has received support in the form of a CSR partnership from DHL Express with the launch of the DHL Star Program.

The program aims to identify, develop, and empower talented young rugby players in India, eventually creating a large pool of talented athletes for the Indian national team.

A member of World Rugby, Asia Rugby, and the Indian Olympic Association, Rugby India is responsible for developing the sport of rugby across the country. A vast majority of skilled rugby players hail from the hinterlands of India.

Despite their potential to compete and win in regional play-offs like the Asia Rugby U18 Championships, financial constraints, and family obligations limit their ability to completely dedicate themselves to pursuing the sport.

DHL Express actively champions sports worldwide due to the mutual values of passion, a can-do attitude, and team spirit. Recognizing the need to back and boost these gifted athletes, DHL Express initiated a CSR partnership with Rugby India. This collaboration led to the launch of the DHL Star Program.

The DHL STAR program aims to address this challenge by providing the players access to two development camps, including state-of-the-art sports infrastructure, top-tier coaching, and remuneration for the period spent in the camps.

Through a three-phase process, participants are identified by Rugby India’s scouts from national tournaments. The shortlisted players receive intensive training camps led by esteemed professionals like World Rugby Hall of Famer Waisale Serevi from Fiji, who will serve as Head Coach, and Juandre Naude, from South Africa, as the Assistant Coach.

"We are excited to propel these talented sportsmen and help them reach the global stage through the DHL Star program," said R.S Subramanian, SVP South Asia, DHL Express. "Sports are crucial to our nation's fabric, and by providing these athletes with exposure to the best coaches and facilities, we aim to empower them and contribute to the development of rugby across the country."

"The greater the focus on these young players today, the richer the rewards down the line," said Rahul Bose, President, of Rugby India. "We are delighted to partner with DHL on this initiative, which will deliver a comprehensively better pool of players for the country in the coming years."

The DHL STAR program is currently a pilot program focused on 15 boys aiming to secure a place in the under-18 and under-20 Indian National 7s Team. There are plans to expand the program to include girls aiming to secure a place in the under-18 and under-20 Indian National 7s Team as well, further solidifying its impact on Indian rugby.

The DHL Express and Rugby India partnership signifies a significant step towards nurturing and empowering young rugby talents in India. This collaboration aims to shape the future of Indian rugby and create a pathway for talented athletes to excel nationally and internationally.