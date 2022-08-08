Bg

Rugby

Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy 2022: Indian women finish runners-up; men finish 9th

The Indian women's rugby team finished second, while the men finished ninth at the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy 2022.

Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy 2022: Indian women finish runners-up; men finish 9th
Indian women's Rugby Sevens team ended runners-up at the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy 2022 (Source: Rugby India)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Updated: 2022-08-08T13:56:50+05:30

The Indian women's rugby team emerged as runners-up at the Asia Ruby Sevens after a brilliant campaign in Indonesia. On the other hand, the men's team weren't able to hit form as they had to be content with a ninth place finish.

The ladies were dominant in the group stage as they triumphed over Mongolia, Guam, and UAE. After clean-sweeping Group B, the Indian women defeated hosts Indonesia 17-12 in the semi-final.

Unfortunately, the in-form team couldn't beat Singapore, losing 5-17 in the final. The Indian team narrowly missed out on the chance to be a part of the premier tournament Asia Rugby Sevens Series, where Asia's top eight teams participate.

The men were unable to win any of their group stage matches but went on to oust Iraq (walkover), Brunei, and finally Pakistan to clinch ninth place. In the men's competition too Singapore went away with the winner's tag.

rugby 
