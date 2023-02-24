Senior Rowing C'ship: Navy-man Satnam denies Services clean sweep; Odisha dominate women's section

Young Navy-man Satnam Singh upset Tokyo Olympian Arvind Singh and Army's Karmajit in the men's single sculls events to deny a Services clean-sweep in the 40th Senior Rowing Championships here on Friday.

Services bagged all-but-one of the eight titles up for grabs in the men’s section, which included the para men’s single sculls on Thursday. The coxed eights, quadruple sculls, coxless fours, double sculls, lightweight double sculls events saw Service-Army top-two finishes.

But in the men's single sculls, 22-year-old Satnam, who represented India at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics, pipped his fancied rivals, clocking seven minutes, 11.9 seconds en-route to his maiden National title in an event he picked up just a month and a half back.

Arvind Singh of Services (7:13.8s) and Karamjit of the Army (7:15.4s) had to settle for second and third spots.

Odisha dominated the proceedings in the women's section claiming three titles (coxed eights, coxless pairs, light weight double sculls). Manipur came next with two titles -- quadruple sculls, double sculls. Kerala (coxless fours) and hosts Maharashtra (single sculls) settled for one each.

The 24th Open Sprint National will get underway on Saturday.