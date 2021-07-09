Rowing at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian Players

Although rowing has been practised for centuries, it has become a competitive sport only in the last 200 years. Rowing has a famous rivalry between Oxford and Cambridge Universities, which began on the Thames River in London. The rivalry lives on in the form of an annual boat race.

Preview

Rowing has been featured at every Olympic Games since it debuted on the programme in 1900 in Paris, following the cancellation of the rowing event at the 1896 Games due to bad weather. Women's events were first included in the Olympic Games in Montreal in 1976. Rowing will be featured as a sport in both the men's and women's events in the Tokyo Olympics this time as well.

Sculling and sweep events are the two broad categories of rowing. In sculling, one oar is held in each hand, whereas in sweep events, a single oar is held in both hands.

Rowing is a sport that takes place outside. Weather and water are two main factors that influence the result of the game. Unsafe conditions, such as high waves or bad weather, may force the matches to be postponed or rescheduled.

The leading Olympic Rowing nations are New Zealand, Great Britain, and Germany, with Australia and the United States also having a strong record. South Africa and China are two emerging nations that have shown increasing strength in recent years.

Great Britain has outperformed Germany in women's rowing, winning gold in the coxless pair and silver in the eights and double sculls at Rio 2016. Great Britain won three gold medals in London in 2012.

Guide

Tokyo 2020 Rowing events will be conducted in the following categories:

There will be 7 men's events and 7 women's events.

1. Single Sculls (1x) (Men/Women)

2. Pair (2-) (Men/Women)

3. Double Sculls (2x) (Men/Women)

4. Four (4-) (Men/Women)

5. Quadruple Sculls (4x) (Men/Women)

6. Eight (8+) (Men/Women)

7. Lightweight Double Sculls (2x) (Men/Women)

Schedule

The Matches will take place from 23rd July to 30th July at Sea Forest Waterway. The timings are in IST (Indian Standard time)

Day1, Friday, 23 July 05:00 - 08:40

Men's Single Sculls Heats

Women's Single Sculls Heats

Men's Double Sculls Heats

Women's Double Sculls Heats

Men's Quadruple Sculls Heats

Women's Quadruple Sculls Heats

Day 2, Saturday 24 July 05:00 - 09:00

Women's Single Sculls Repechages

Men's Single Sculls Repechages

Women's Double Sculls Repechage

Men's Double Sculls Repechage

Women's Pair Heats

Men's Pair Heats

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Heats

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heats

Women's Four Heats

Men's Four Heats

Day 3, Sunday 25 July 5:30 - 08:10

Men's Single Sculls Semifinals E/F

Women's Single Sculls Semifinals E/F

Men's Pair Repechage

Women's Pair Repechage

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Repechages

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Repechages

Men's Quadruple Sculls Repechage

Women's Quadruple Sculls Repechage

Men's Eight Heats

Women's Eight Heats

Day 4, Monday 26 July 05:30 - 07:50

Women's Single Sculls Quarterfinals

Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinals

Women's Double Sculls Semifinals

Men's Double Sculls Semifinals

Women's Four Repechage

Men's Four Repechage

Day 5, Tuesday 27 July 05:00 - 08:30

Men's Single Sculls Semifinals C/D

Women's Single Sculls Semifinals C/D

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final C

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Final C

Men's Quadruple Sculls Final B

Women's Quadruple Sculls Final B

Men's Quadruple Sculls Final A

Women's Quadruple Sculls Final A

Men's Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men's Pair Semifinals A/B

Women's Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women's Pair Semifinals A/B

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semifinals A/B

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Semifinals A/B

Day6, Wednesday 28 July 05:00 - 08:10

Women's Double Sculls Final B

Men's Double Sculls Final B

Women's Four Final B

Men's Four Final B

Women's Double Sculls Final A

Men's Double Sculls Final A

Women's Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women's Four Final A

Men's Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men's Four Finals A

Women's Four Victory Ceremony

Women's Eight Repechage

Men's Four Victory Ceremony

Men's Eight Repechage

Women's Single Sculls Semifinals A/B

Men's Single Sculls Semifinals A/B

Day 7, Thursday 29 July 05:00 - 08:20

Men's Single Sculls Final F

Women's Single Sculls Final F

Men's Single Sculls Final E

Women's Single Sculls Final E

Men's Pair Final A

Women's Pair Final A

Men's Pair Victory Ceremony

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final A

Women's Pair Victory Ceremony

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Final A

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men's Pairs Final B

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women's Pairs Final B

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final B

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Final B

Women's Single Sculls Final D

Men's Single Sculls Final D

Day 8, Friday 30 July 05:15 - 07:25

Women's Single Sculls Final C

Men's Single Sculls Final C

Women's Single Sculls Final B

Men's Single Sculls Final B

Women's Single Sculls Final A

Men's Single Sculls Final A

Women's Single Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women's Eight Final A

Men's Single Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men's Eight Final A

Women's Eight Victory Ceremony

Men's Eight Victory Ceremony

Indian Players

Arvind Singh and Arjun Jat

Arjun Jat

Arvind Singh

India will send two rowers to the Tokyo Olympics, competing in the same category as pairs. At the World Rowing Asia and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta in Tokyo in May 2021, the Indian rowing team of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh secured a place in the Tokyo Olympic quota in the men's lightweight double scull event.