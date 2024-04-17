Indian rowers and canoers look to win Paris quota places at Asian-Oceania Qualifying events

India's premium rowing stars and canoe players will be in action at their respective Asia-Oceania Qualifying events, which will offer Paris Olympics quota places to the top players in each category.

The canoe players will be in action at the ACC Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe Asian Championships in Tokyo, Japan, from April 18-21 while the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta will take place from April 19-21 in Chungju, Korea.

Indian Canoe and Kayak players will be fighting for India's first Olympics quota place in the canoeing event from this competition which is the final opportunity for all the Asian athletes to grab Paris Olympics quota places. The winner of all eight events will earn a coveted berth for this prestigious event.

For India, Asian Games medalists Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam will be in contention for a quota place each in canoeing.

India won at least one rowing quota place in the last six Olympics, hence the Indian rowers will try to maintain this heritage by grabbing a coveted quota place for the Paris Olympics. Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh represented India at the Tokyo Olympics and will be one of the favourites to win the quota place again in men's lightweight double sculls.

Balraj Panwar, who finished fourth at the Asian Games last year, will look to earn quota place to make his debut at the Olympics in men's singles sculls. The top 5 ranked players in men's single sculls will earn a Paris quota place while only two quota spots are available for men's lightweight double sculls.

Canoeing squad

Men: Arjun Singh, Sunil Singh Salam, Naocha Singh Laitonjam, Rimson Mairembam, Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat, Sanjeev Koiya, Jai Deep, Gyaneshwor Singh Philem, Prohit Baroi, Gajendra Singh, Manish Kaurav, Rajesh Netaji Pawar, Yash Kumar, Surender Kumar, Rajvir Singh, Sanjeev Kotiya, Varinder Singh

Women: Megha Pradeep, Parvathy Geetha, Soniya Devi Phairembam, Kaveri, Neha Devi Leichonbam, Sangeeta Rajput, Shabana, Sonalben Ratilal Vasoya, Pooja Ojha, Prachi Yadav, Pooja Garg, Rajni Jha

Rowing squad

Balraj Panwar, Arjun Lal jat, Arvind Singh, Anita, Narayan

Canoeing schedule

18 April - 6:00 AM:- Canoeing Sprint men (heats and semis)

19 April - 6:00 AM:- Canoeing Sprint finals (men and women)

20 April - 6:00 AM:- Para Canoeing finals (men and women)

21 April - 6:00 AM:- Olympic qualifier finals (men and women)

Rowing schedule

19 April - 6:00 AM:- Heats

20 April - 5:30 AM:- Semi-Finals

21 April - 6:00 AM:- Finals

🚣‍♂️Rowing Asia-Oceania Olympic & Paralympic Qualifer Entry List 🇮🇳



Balraj Panwar-Men's single sculls

Arjun Lal jat/Arvind Singh-LW Men's doubles sculls

Anita/Narayan-XD sculls(Para)



The event starts from 19 April.There are 5 quotas on offer in singles and 2 in doubles#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/7b9VQUBQ7S — Rambo (@monster_zero123) April 16, 2024

Live Streaming



The streaming of the ACC Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe Asian Championships will be available on the Japan Canoe Federation Public Relations official YouTube channel.