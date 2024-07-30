Olympics 2024: Balraj Panwar finishes 5th in quarterfinals

Balraj Panwar, India's promising rower, delivered an impressive performance in the repechages, only to face a tough challenge in the quarterfinals of the Men's Single Sculls at the Paris Olympics, on Tuesday.

Panwar finished fifth in Heat 4 with a personal best timing at the Paris Olympics of 7:05:10.

Despite not advancing to the semifinals, his performance has been celebrated as a milestone for Indian rowing.

Balraj Panwar aimed to become the first Indian to reach the semifinals in the Men's Single Sculls, a testament to his ambition and the increasing competitiveness of Indian athletes on the global stage.



His journey at the Paris Olympics has been marked by determination and resilience, inspiring future generations of rowers in India.

As the rowing events continue, Panwar's achievements will undoubtedly be remembered as a significant step forward for Indian rowing, and he remains a symbol of national pride.

He will be in action tomorrow in the placement match.