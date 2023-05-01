﻿Indian Rowing team for world rowing cup announced

A 19 Member India Rowing Team will participate at the 2023 World Rowing Cup 1 at Zagreb, Croatia from 3-7 May 2023. Team consists of 14 Senior Men Rowers, 03 Coaches and 2 Support Staff.



The Team will leave from Hyderabad and Mumbai on 2 May 2023.

Indian Team

1 ARVIND SINGH ARMY

2 ARJUN LAL JAT ARMY

3 PUNIT KUMAR ARMY

4 BHEEM SINGH ARMY

5 JASWINDER SINGH ARMY

6 ASHISH ARMY

7 ANKIT KASANYA ARMY

8 NARESH KALWANIYA ARMY

9 VIPUL SATISH GHURDE ARMY

10 ASHISH GOLIYAN ARMY

11 KARAMJIT SINGH ARMY

12 AJAY TYAGI ARMY

13 PARMINDER SINGH NAVY

14 SATNAM SINGH NAVY

Coaches & Support Staff

1 ISMAIL BAIG NATIONAL COACH



2 RATHEESH KUMAR DEVI BALAN KERALA

3 RAJESH KUMAR YADAV ARMY

4 DHANANJAY UTTAM PANDE ARMY

5 YOGESH TUKARAM ZITE MAHARASHTRA