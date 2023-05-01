Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Rowing
Indian Rowing team for world rowing cup announced
The Team will leave from Hyderabad and Mumbai on 2 May 2023
A 19 Member India Rowing Team will participate at the 2023 World Rowing Cup 1 at Zagreb, Croatia from 3-7 May 2023. Team consists of 14 Senior Men Rowers, 03 Coaches and 2 Support Staff.
Indian Team
1 ARVIND SINGH ARMY
2 ARJUN LAL JAT ARMY
3 PUNIT KUMAR ARMY
4 BHEEM SINGH ARMY
5 JASWINDER SINGH ARMY
6 ASHISH ARMY
7 ANKIT KASANYA ARMY
8 NARESH KALWANIYA ARMY
9 VIPUL SATISH GHURDE ARMY
10 ASHISH GOLIYAN ARMY
11 KARAMJIT SINGH ARMY
12 AJAY TYAGI ARMY
13 PARMINDER SINGH NAVY
14 SATNAM SINGH NAVY
Coaches & Support Staff
1 ISMAIL BAIG NATIONAL COACH
2 RATHEESH KUMAR DEVI BALAN KERALA
3 RAJESH KUMAR YADAV ARMY
4 DHANANJAY UTTAM PANDE ARMY
5 YOGESH TUKARAM ZITE MAHARASHTRA
