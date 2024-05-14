India announce six-member rowing squad for final Olympic qualifiers

India, on Monday, announced a six-member rowing squad for the Olympic Qualifiers in Regatta, Switzerland, to be held on May 19-21.



This is the final chance for Indian rowers to confirm their Paris Olympics quota places.

At the Switzerland qualifiers, India will contest in the coxless pair and four events, with two maximum quota places available to win.

The men's pair is comprised of Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram, and the coxless four will feature Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish.

Vikram Singh will accompany the teams at the Olympic qualifiers as the coach.

Indian Squad for Rowing final Olympic Qualification Regatta, Switzerland, 19-21 May 2024.



Men's Pair(2 available Quotas):

Babu Lal Yadav

Lekh Ram



Men's Four(2 available Quotas):

Jaswinder Singh

Bheem Singh

Punit Kumar

Ashish



Best wishes to the team.#Rowing #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/kxWL3lQ0en — Rambo (@monster_zero123) May 14, 2024

Thus far, Balraj Panwar (M1x) is the only Indian rower to confirm a Paris Olympics, scheduled for July-August, quota place so far.



The Indian rowers, who dazzled at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, will look to confirm their Paris Olympics tickets in Regatta.

In the Asiad, Yadav and Ram secured a bronze medal in the coxless pair event. The duo also won the gold medal at the National Games in Goa last year.

At the same time, the men's four team of Jaswinder, Bheem, Punit and Ashish won a silver medal at the Asian Games, finishing behind Uzbekistan.