Olympic journey ends for rower Balraj Panwar but promises bright career

Balraj Panwar, India’s sole representative in the Men’s Rowing Sculls event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, ended his campaign with a creditable fifth-place finish in the Final D race.

He clocked 7:02.37. It was a commendable performance from Balraj, as he started rowing only three years back.

After losing his father at a young age, he sought stability by joining the Indian Army in 2018. It was within the army that he encountered rowing for the first time.

Noticing his potential, a coach suggested he try rowing, given his impressive six-foot frame. Panwar, eager to support his family, seized the opportunity.

"I started rowing in 2021 after joining the army," he said, in an exclusive Interview with The Bridge.

"We had rowing competitions in the army, and after performing well, I decided to go ahead with it," he added.

His dedication paid off in a significant way.

Panwar secured India's first quota for the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning a bronze medal in the men’s single sculls (M1x) event at the Asian and Oceanian Rowing Olympic Qualification Regatta in Chungju, South Korea.

This achievement marked a major milestone in his growing rowing career.

Journey to the Olympics

Preparing for the Olympics involved a rigorous training regimen. Panwar's journey included a series of camps, starting in Hyderabad, moving through qualifiers in Korea, and a one-month camp in China.

The training then shifted to Mumbai, where he practiced at Pawna Dam for a month before heading to France for further practice.

Reflecting on this extensive preparation, he said, "We had good exposure from all around the world before coming to the Olympic Village."

Despite his impressive journey, Panwar faced challenges at the Olympics. Competing at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, he finished sixth in the men’s single sculls semi-final C/D race, with a time of 7:04.97.

Balraj Panwar finished his Olympic journey on rank 23 in the final placement race.

When asked about his experience in Paris, Panwar said, "In India, normally 1 competition has 3 races but here, we have to play a minimum of 5 races for the ranking, so it is a nice experience, there is a lot to learn"



"I have full confidence in myself, and I am gaining more confidence after every race," he added.

Experiences and plans ahead

The Olympic Village experience left a profound impression on Panwar.

"The experience is very surreal," he described. "When you go to eat food, you see a lot of top athletes having food beside you. The atmosphere is quite different, very nice," he said.

Panwar also had the chance to interact with international competitors. "I have spoken to a few of them, including athletes from the Netherlands and Croatia, and I keep meeting my fellow Asian players," he added.

Looking forward, Panwar is focused on improving and coming back stronger for the next Olympics. "I want to improve myself, and come back stronger in the next Olympics, and I believe that I will do well," he said.

As he reflects on the support he received from back home, he expressed gratitude.

"When the races were going on, I saw how people back home responded to my performance. I was getting a lot of love and support from India and I would like to thank all my fellow Indians" he concluded.