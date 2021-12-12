Breaking norms, not an Armyman but a civilian wins medal for India at Asian Rowing Championships

The Indian men rowers would be delighted with their performance at the Asian Rowing Championships at the Royal Thai Navy Rowing Centre in Rayong in Thailand. India's overall tally of six medals was one better than the last edition.



Over decades the biting reality of Indian rowing has been that the best competitors have only come up from Indian Army background. However, the 2021 Asian Championships saw a major anomaly. Parminder Singh, a civilian, bagged silver in single sculls. His achievements would remain a major talking point in Indian rowing. The 21-year-old, who took up rowing in 2018, has hit success in his debut international outing in Thailand. Speaking to The Bridge in an exclusive interview, he said, "I couldn't have asked for a better result in my debut international competition. This was a major learning experience because I was overweight for the boat I chose to compete. This competition has given me clarity."

India won 4 more medals to end its Asian Rowing Championships campaign with 6 medals.



Sunday's medals⬇️



🥇Arvind Singh - Lightweight Men's Single Sculls

🥈Ashish Phugat-Sukhjinder Singh - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls

🥈Men's Quadruple Sculls

🥈Men's Coxless Four#rowing🚣

Hailing from a rowing family, son of Inderpal Singh, who is with the Indian contingent in Thailand and India's first Olympian in rowing, Parminder made a huge turnaround at the finals, from finishing at the last position in the preliminaries. "In the prelims, I was just assessing the conditions at the course, trying to understand the wind speed and current. My father, who has been my constant support, kept motivating me. I was in a bit of pressure, to be honest, but this pressure turned out to be good for me," he said.

Despite not winning any national-level medal in the waters, Parminder had won a Asian Indoor Rowing championship gold medal in 2019. Learning his trade from his father, in 2019, Parminder shifted his base to the Pune Army Institute of Sports, where his training was taken care of under the legendary Indian coach Ismail Baig.

"This is just the start," believes Parminder, who will now be gearing up for a busy 2022 Calendar which has the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games lined up. "But first the focus would be on Senior National Championships in January," he said.

The Indian team at the Asian Rowing Championships (Source: Rowing Federation of India)

Besides Parminder, the two Army men Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh, who had created history at the Olympics - finishing at the 11th position, India's best-ever performance at the Games - also won gold medals. While Arjun Lal Jat paired up with Ravi in the men's doubles sculls event, Arvind went solo in the singles sculls event to get the yellow metal home.

