Anita-Kongannapalle Narayana clinch Paralympics quota in rowing

India's para-rowers have etched their names in history by securing a coveted quota place for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games at the Paralympic Qualification Regatta, on Sunday.

Anita and Kongannapalle Narayana emerged triumphant in the Para Mix Double Sculls event (PR3 Mix2x) at the 2024 World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta held in South Korea.

With a stellar performance, the talented duo clinched the top spot, finishing first with an impressive timing of 7:50:80, solidifying India's presence on the global para-rowing stage.

Update-2024 World Rowing Asian & Ocenian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta🇰🇷



Update from #ParaRowing☑️



🇮🇳's Anita &

Kongannapalle Narayana

clinched #Paris2024 quota for India in Para - Mix Double Sculls event (PR3 Mix2x)



The talented pair finished 1️⃣st with a… — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) April 21, 2024

Anita was the first woman to be trained by ARN, with another girl joining the ranks, signifying a progressive shift in the sport's landscape. Indian rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle previously secured a silver medal in PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls at the 4th Asian Para Games.



The mixed doubles pair achieved a podium finish with a remarkable timing of 8:50.71, contributing to the para-athletes who surpassed the 100 medals mark, further solidifying India's presence in the global para-sporting arena.