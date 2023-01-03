Speedskater Anoli Shah wins multiple bronze medals at 60th National Championship

International speedskater Anoli Shah has won three bronze medals at the 60th National Roller Skating Championship held at Bengaluru from 11th-22nd December, 2022.

She has won 1 Bronze medal in track point to point + elimination race, 1 Bronze medal in track elimination race, and 1 Bronze medal in mixed relay race in the Championship.

Anoli said, "Happy to have won 3 bronze medals at the national championship. The level of speed skating in India is getting better every year and we're getting closer and closer to hitting medals at the international level. I'm going back home with some good racing experience and a better idea and understanding of all the areas I need to work on.

"Looking forward to carrying the experience ahead and doing my best to qualify for the Asian Games," she said.

Shah also previously won 4 gold medals and was acclaimed as the 'Overall Champion' at the 42nd Gujarat State Roller Skating championship held in November at Ahmedabad.

Anoli is presently preparing for the Asian Games and aspires to represent India in the marquee event.