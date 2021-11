Fighting asthma and infrastructural challenges, how Arun Rayudu became Asia's second-best roller skater

The 'jewel of the east coast' Vishakhapatnam or Vizag is known for its majestic sprawling beaches and as being one of India's largest steel manufacturers.



Deemed as one of the most-developed smart cities in the country, it has also silently marked a dynamic cultural growth for one particular sport, which is barely talked about in India — roller skating. According to the ratings of the Roller Skating Federation of India, Visakhapatnam is the country's number one city for the sport.





Several medal winners from the state, which is number one in the state-wise rankings, are training in Visakhapatnam and excelling at various national and international tournaments. Availability of good skating rinks, dedicated coaches and interest among parents are the major factors for the city fast turning into a skaters' hub. One of the gems of this skating hub is Arun Rayudu. An Asian silver medalist ranked Asian No.2 in the senior category and world No.5 in the under-19 category, Arun has been a national champion for the last 14 years. He has been playing for Team India since 2014. He has also been the All India Inter-University Champion for three years. He is considered to be one of the best figure skaters in India.



Arun's journey has been nothing short of inspirational, from battling asthma to working his way up to become a champion skater. "Since my childhood, speed used to thrill me. As my mother tells me, I got fascinated once seeing skaters on the road, and since then, I wanted to pursue it. I started my skating journey at the age of three. I had asthma, so the doctors initially had suggested that I take up sports. My mother fuelled my interest and got my admission in one of the skating academies in Vizag," says Arun in a conversation with The Bridge

There was no stopping him once he got his pair of skates and started learning. Skills that others took one or two years to learn, Arun could do in months. He crushed gold medals from the district to national level tournaments in the six to eight age group category. Roller skating, which has its roots in European countries, doesn't have similar popularity in India. Despite knowing about the lack of awareness, it was simply a passion that drove the 22-year-old to attain success slowly in this sport. Now he has coach Pawan Kumar, the National Champion back in 1999, by his side.