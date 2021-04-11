Top
SRH vs KKR - How much do you remember last season's Super Over?

Will Lockie Ferguson show his Super Over magic again in today's SRH vs KKR clash?

Lockie Ferguson in action against SRH (Source: TOI)

By

Team Bridge

Published: 11 April 2021 7:26 AM GMT

Hello, Quizzers!

It's always a nail-biting affair when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

The Super Over between the two sides last season was, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most entertaining matches in the IPL.

Stepping up on the occasion, Lockie Ferguson dismantled the SRH batting lineup from the word go with 3 wickets in the match innings and 2 wickets in the all-important Super Over.

Question: Do you remember all five of Lockie Ferguson's scalps against the SRH from the other night?

