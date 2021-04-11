Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Quiz
SRH vs KKR - How much do you remember last season's Super Over?
Will Lockie Ferguson show his Super Over magic again in today's SRH vs KKR clash?
Hello, Quizzers!
It's always a nail-biting affair when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.
The Super Over between the two sides last season was, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most entertaining matches in the IPL.
Stepping up on the occasion, Lockie Ferguson dismantled the SRH batting lineup from the word go with 3 wickets in the match innings and 2 wickets in the all-important Super Over.
Question: Do you remember all five of Lockie Ferguson's scalps against the SRH from the other night?
