SRH vs KKR - How much do you remember last season's Super Over?

Hello, Quizzers!

It's always a nail-biting affair when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

The Super Over between the two sides last season was, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most entertaining matches in the IPL.

Stepping up on the occasion, Lockie Ferguson dismantled the SRH batting lineup from the word go with 3 wickets in the match innings and 2 wickets in the all-important Super Over.