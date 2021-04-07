Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Quiz
Moeen Ali is not the first. Do you remember other instances of Racism in Cricket?
5 instances where racism prevailed on a cricketing pitch before the entire Moeen Ali saga.
With the recent controversy involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Moeen Ali garnering the attention of the world, the conversation around racism in sport has yet again become a hot topic for sports fans to discuss and mull over.
Racism has been a prevalent issue in sport. There have been numerous instances across the world and in numerous sports where a particular player/athlete being has been subjected to racial abuse.
Various sporting authorities have been working hard to crack down on the issue but have, unfortunately, failed.
Today, we revisit a few instances in Cricket where players were racially abused.
Question 1: Apart from Harbhajan Singh, who was the other player involved in the infamous 2008 Monkeygate scandal?
Question 2: Apart from Darren Sammy, who was the other player to have been called 'Kalu' by Indians during the Indian T20 League?
Question 3: A certain cricketer was termed as a 'terrorist' by the late Dean Jones. Identify the cricketer.
Question 4: An English cricketer was labelled as "Osama" by an unidentified Australian international. Identify the English cricketer.
Question 5: In 2003, a certain Australian cricketer was caught shouting "black c***s" after his dismissal against the Sri Lankans. Identify the cricketer.
