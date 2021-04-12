Can Rahul Tewatia showcase his heroics against PBKS tonight?

Hello, Quizzers!

We witnessed the pure beauty of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Rajasthan Royals (RR) took on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) last season.

Rahul Tewatia, after his magnificent knock of 53 from just 31 balls, became a household name after his "miracle innings" guided his side to a memorable win over Punjab Kings (formerly KXIP).

But how well do you remember Tewatia's innings from the other night?





Question 1: How many boundaries did Rahul Tewatia hit on that special night?

Question 2: How many sixes did Tewatia smash the other night?