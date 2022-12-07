23rd Edition of Jodhpur Polo commences with flying and variant colours

The 23rd season of Jodhpur polo commenced on Tuesday. There will be four tournaments and eight one-day matches this season, which will run till 31st December.

The Polo game was revived in Jodhpur in 1993 under the patronage of former H.H. Maharaj Gaj Singh Sports Foundation Polo Ground, Air Force Road, Pabupura from 6th December to 31st December under the aegis of Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute, Jodhpur.

The Chief guest of this auspicious event was Shri K.D.Dewal, IFS, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia and Georgia. His Excellency started the match by throwing the first ball.



The Umpire of the event was Mr Dhruvpal Godara and the referee was Col. Umaid Singh. Throughout the game, guests were acknowledged by the commentary of MR. Ankur Mishra.



Jodhpur's Honorary Secretary Jagjit Singh said that in the tournament, an Arena Polo match was played between Black Bucks and Balsamand at 3 pm, in which the Black Bucks team took an initial lead of three goals and scored 15 goals against Balsamand team's 11 goals and won the match by defeating them by a margin of 4 goals.

At the end of the match, the players of the winning team were honoured by Colonel Umaid Singh giving them souvenirs.



In this season, four tournaments and eight one-day exhibitions will be played. All these matches will be played from 3:00 pm onwards. There will be four tournaments in the polo season. This will include Umaid Bhawan Palace Cup Arena Polo (4 goals) between 6th December to 9th December, HH Maharaja of Jodhpur Cup (8 goals), Rajputana and central India Cup (10 goals) between 19th December to 24th December, and Maharaja of Jodhpur Golden Jubilee Cup (10 goals) tournaments taking place from 27th December to 31st December.