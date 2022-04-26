Kolkata Kings wins Poker Sports League season 4

Celebrating the fervour of Poker, India's biggest Poker Sports League Season 4 powered by Fairplay News ended with a bang. The season was conducted in a Phygital format. The players, team owners and the entire poker fraternity participated with equal enthusiasm at the grand finale as it was held physically after three years. The three-day action-packed tournament finale witnessed remarkable performances by six teams, where each player put its best foot forward.

Kolkata Kings took home the championship trophy with a prize money of Rs. 72 lakhs followed by Deccan Aces who won Rs.48 lakhs. Over and above this prize pool, the captains and the players of the winning and the runners-up teams were also felicitated with a handsome success fee.



At the conclusion of the tournament, Mr. Pranav Bagai, CEO and Founder, Poker Sports League, said, "We are thrilled to have witnessed and hosted such a remarkable season. We want to thank our partners, Fairplay News, Adda 52 and Deltin Royale for extending their support and making this season a grand success. We are grateful to all the team owners and the players who displayed inspiring game plays and gave their 100%. The season was truly a testament to India's burgeoning poker industry as it was packed with surprises, vigour, and inspiring game plays. We congratulate the winners and hope that the players had an immersive and a stimulating experience overall."



The season 4 kick-started from March 29th and went on till April 13th with 18 matches in total within the 3 weeks. The matches were played in different categories like Qualifiers, Women, Pros, Wildcard, Captains, Owners and 6 Multi Table tournaments. The finale featured some intriguing match-ups between India's best poker players.



The season had an exciting mix of pro and new players across genders. Deccan Aces were announced as the runner's up. Goan Nuts came third followed by Mumbai Anchors, Delhi Czars and Gujarat Falcons. The season witnessed the rise of young, skillful and talented players especially women who displayed quality gaming and proved to be an inspiration for all. Players like Ishita Arora, Riyana Rashid scored some valuable points for their team. Ishita Arora from Deccan Aces bagged Women of the Series award while Player of the Series award was bagged by Arjun Singh of Goan Nuts.



The tournament also had an exclusive partnership with the OTT platform VOOT by Viacom18, as their official streaming partner for the entire league. The association enabled poker enthusiasts across the nation to enjoy the league, giving them an opportunity to skill up their game as well. Six teams representing six different Indian regions competed in the season's selection ceremony, including the Delhi Czars, Deccan Aces, Goan Nuts, Gujarat Falcons, Mumbai Anchors, and Kolkata Kings. This season had 36 qualifying and 12 professional players. There were also six slots for women and six slots for substitutes. This years' league was bigger and more tech-savvy than ever, with state-of-the-art technology aiming to magnify the skills of the poker enthusiasts.

About Poker Sports League

Poker Sports League is India's first poker league and the world's largest poker league in terms of Prize Pool and Participation. The idea behind PSL is to sportify the game of poker through a unique, team-based format. PSL is an equal opportunity platform where anybody who has the zeal to play poker can participate & start a successful poker career. PSL is completely free to enter where you have a chance to win from big prize pools along with claiming name & fame on a national level.

Staying true to its vision, Poker Sports League takes its offerings to the next level in its Season 4 by going 'PHYGITAL' for the first time in the world. By going 'PHYGITAL,' we have combined the best from physical(live) and digital(online) poker and curated a format where every player gets an opportunity to showcase their skills in both arenas.