A glamorous Night of Glory honours the winners of National Poker Series 2023

The Night of Glory, a showpiece event celebrating the winners of the National Poker Series India (NPS) 2023 hosted on PokerBaazi, was held at the Novotel Hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi. The evening was hosted by Riddhima Pathak and six-time World Champion and Olympic medallist legendary boxer Mary Kom graced the event as the guest of honour.



The red-carpet event was filled with glamour, excitement, and celebration with all the winners of the National Poker Series 2023 marking their presence.

Navkiran Singh, the CEO of PokerBaazi, flagged off the evening with a short speech, highlighting the growth of poker in India and the success of National Poker Series 2023.

The National Poker Series 2023 witnessed an exhilarating finish to its 3rd edition after 18 gruelling days, with top three podium finishers battling it out to achieve glory and a ticket to Las Vegas to represent on the global stage.

The awards presentation began after the opening speech, recognizing the winners of the National Poker Series 2023. The proud moment was celebrated by the audience cheering on the winners.

The Bridge caught up with the gold medal winner at National Poker Series, Vikram Mishra from Darbhanga, Bihar, who shared his experience with the sport of Poker. Vikram emerged victorious with a total tally of three gold medals and two silver medals (Medal Leaderboard) registering 40 points.

"I came to know about Poker only after I came to Bangalore during my college days. It all started as a fun game for time to pass. But as I started to understand it in a better way, I got hooked on it. Poker is a sport of skill and one will take time to develop the skills to be a professional poker player," said Mishra.

He further added, "Online Poker platforms like PokerBaazi will go a long way and one day will be able to popularize Poker as the most played mind sport across the country."

On the National Poker Series Leaderboard, Avneesh Munjal from Gurgaon, Haryana took the top spot with 18516 points. An erstwhile banker, he started playing poker semi-professionally in 2019. With the passage of time, as his interest grew, he left his job to become a full-time poker player.

"The National Poker Series has been on my radar for two years now. I wanted to grind the entire schedule this time but did not have the idea I would finish in the leaderboard,” he said.

"I've been playing this sport for over 10 years now and it is certainly not a game of chance, but it is a hardcore representation of probability in mathematics. A lot of effort goes off the table to read more and more about the sport," added Munjal.

To add to the excitement of the Night of Glory, comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi and musician Ritwiz performed, setting the tone for the rest of the evening with their high-energy performances.

The Night of Glory was a special evening that celebrated the success of the players and recognised the hard work and dedication of the winners. It was an opportunity for the poker community to come together and celebrate the game they love, creating unforgettable memories filled with laughter and joy.