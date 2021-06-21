How to play video poker if you don't have any experience?

Even though some people like slots and other types of table games, most users are thrilled when they get the chance to experience one of the many video poker variations.

It is important to note that there are some differences between video poker and the live poker tables that you may find on some betting platforms. The majority of online betting platforms give their users the chance to play video poker, which is why we will focus on it. Let's check some of the things that you should know about those types of games.

How does it work?

Before we walk you through the basic rules, we'd like to point out that there are different types of video poker variations. This will help you learn more about some of the hottest options.

Once you find your preferred gambling platform and start playing, your goal should be to create a strong poker hand. You can do that by discarding some of the cards that you don't need after receiving them. Once ready, the game (depending on its variation) will pay you based on your hand's strength.

Some of the poker variations are different from the standard ones, which is why it is recommended to learn everything about the given title before you start betting. For example, it is crucial to know your stake limits because there are some games where the minimum stake could reach up to $5.

Which are some of the popular video poker games that you could put to the test?

Depending on which betting platform you choose, you may have access to more than 40 different poker variations.

Speaking of the devil, one of the most popular variations that you can try out is called Jacks or Better. As its name suggests, the only way to win is if you get a pair of kings, queens, aces, or jacks. What's interesting about this title is that the payout percentage is usually high. Needless to say, this makes it popular among new and existing customers.

Another popular version that you may have the chance to try out is called Joker Poker. This is a classic video poker title where users have the opportunity to use a joker. Once they get this wild card, they can use it to boost their hand and win more. Unfortunately, the payout for this title is usually not as high as the previous one, which should be noted.

Final Thoughts

If you have any questions regarding a particular video poker title, do not hesitate to contact the customer support team. After all, you should know the ins and outs of every game before you start wagering with real money.