Battled injury for 4 years and then COVID, now I am ready for Tokyo Paralympics | By Varun Singh Bhati

After winning a medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, I suffered a major injury. I again started high-intensity training just before the World Championships in 2017. This is the time when my back injury got aggravated. I participated in the World Championships with the injury, and the pain remained constant. Then in the 2018 Asian Para Games, the pain continued, and I further sustained another injury in my knees. Despite all the challenges, I was able to win a silver medal at the Asian Para Games. I can say that I fully recovered from the injury only three months ago - only one and a half months before the trials for the Tokyo Paralympics.



I am feeling quite fit, and I am pretty confident about my performance at the Games.

When I came back from the World Championships in London in 2017, my sponsors GoSports arranged my rehabilitation at the Invictus Performance Lab in Bengaluru. It was almost a three-year process of rehab that I had to undertake to overcome my injuries. It would often come back and haunt me, causing ups and downs in my training regime. Following the Asian Para Games, I returned to the competition only after one year.

My confidence was shattered because of the regular injuries I sustained. While I was recovering slowly, I was diagnosed positive for coronavirus in April this year, which took another 20-25 days to recover. In August last year, the schedule that I had made for myself got disrupted because of the virus and the regularly resurfacing injury. But I am fortunate to have a strong support system. My family, my coaches help build my morale, with which I will be performing at the Paralympics Game.



The one-year postponement of the Games actually came as a blessing for me. If the Paralympics had happened in 2020, I would have to participate in it with the pain. Luckily, in the last one year, I got enough time to undergo the recovery process. My best jump has so far been 1.86m, which I made in Rio 2016 Paralympics. It's been five years since I have made that jump. My target in Tokyo Paralympics will be crossing this threshold of 1.86m, and that could probably win me another medal. There had been a mental and physical block, and I want to overcome that block desperately and put my 100% in Tokyo. I have set primarily two goals for myself — either to change the colour of the bronze medal from Rio Paralympics or to attain my personal best again.