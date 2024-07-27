Pickleball launch world rankings, world series, world tour

In a bid to add impetus to the rapidly growing sport of pickleball, the stakeholders announced the launch of a world ranking, a world series in 2025 and a world tour based on global standings, that will be worth $15 million, on Friday.

The Pickleball World Rankings (PWR) announced that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will be where the world series will be held next year.

India ruling new domains! 🇮🇳💪



Leading the way in the fastest-growing racquet sport in the world- Pickleball, two of our gentleman, Dhiren Patel and Dr. Ajeet Bhardwaj, an optometrist by procession continue to lead the ranking charts as WR no. 1️⃣ in the Men's Singles 35+ and 60+… pic.twitter.com/0I4sxRPk9U — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 1, 2024

The PWR World Series is being backed by the Pickleball League Asia Private Limited in partnership with The Times Group.



PWR will bring together regional bodies under one unified structure to enhance sports governance and longevity.

"Pickleball originated from relatively humble beginnings in the backyards of America in the sixties and has now become one of the most exciting sports enjoyed by millions around the world," CEO and Founder of PWR Pranav Kohli said in a statement.

"We will be offering USD 15 million in prize money for the PWR World Tour and USD 1.5 million for the GCC stop in PWR World Series," he added.

"It is my hope that existing stars and the champions of the future from the United States and all around the world can rise through the rankings and reach their full potential," he concluded.

Pickleball is widely regarded as the world's fastest-growing racquet sport and is a worldwide sensation.Celebrities like Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Taylor Swift played it and played a pivotal role in popularising the sport.

What is pickleball?

It ﻿is a racket or paddle sport in which two players in singles, or four players in doubles use a smooth-faced paddle to hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball over a 34-inch-high net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction.