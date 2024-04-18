Pickleball Asia expands its reach with an academy at The Palms Town

Pickleball enthusiasts and sports fans alike have cause for celebration as Pickleball League Asia Private Limited (PLAPL) announced the opening of its first-ever academy, housed within the esteemed confines of The Palms Town & Country Club in Gurugram.

PLAPL are about to launch the Pickleball World Series (PWS) and Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), aiming to revolutionise the sport's landscape. They also aim to provide enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels with unrivalled access to pickleball facilities and expert coaching.

Situated within the luxurious setting of The Palms Town & Country Club, the new academy boasts two pickleball courts meticulously designed to meet international standards. Whether you're a seasoned player seeking to hone your skills or a newcomer eager to learn the ropes, the academy offers a welcoming environment conducive to learning and growth.

"We are thrilled to unveil our inaugural academy at The Palms Town & Country Club, solidifying our commitment to advancing the sport of pickleball in India," remarked Aditya Khanna, a Director of PLAPL.

In addition to the facility, the PLAPL Academy at The Palms will feature a team of experienced coaches dedicated to helping players unlock their full potential. From personalised training sessions to group clinics and competitive events, the academy's comprehensive programming ensures there's something for everyone, regardless of age or skill level.

"We are honoured to partner with PLAPL in launching this premier pickleball academy," said Anand Sharma, General Manager of The Palms Town & Country Club. "Pickleball is a sport that embodies camaraderie, athleticism, and sheer enjoyment, and we are excited to provide our members and guests with access to top-notch facilities and coaching expertise."

The opening of the PLAPL Academy at The Palms represents a significant step forward in the global expansion of pickleball, underscoring its status as one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.