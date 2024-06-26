All India Pickleball Association to set up 100 courts in next two years

All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) affiliated 100 state-of-the-art pickleball courts will be set up over the next two years to stimulate the growth of the sport in the country.



In that direction, AIPA, the pickleball governing body in India, and KheloMore, a digital platform founded by former India cricketer and national selector Jatin Paranjape, vowed to invest INR 5 crore to set up these courts.

“This collaboration underscores both organisations' dedication to fostering the growing interest in pickleball by providing top-notch facilities accessible to players of all skill levels,” a joint release issued by the two organised stated.

News Alert! 🎉 All India Pickleball Association is partnering up with KheloMore to transform Indian Pickleball! With a *₹50 Million* investment, we're set to build 100 state-of-the-art pickleball courts across the nation in just 2 years! Get ready to play like never before! pic.twitter.com/3HRrIJsDsY — PICKLEBALL INDIA (@PICKLEBALLIND) June 26, 2024

The initiative aims not only to enhance infrastructure but also to promote grassroots development of the sport. By organizing training programmes and tournaments, the partnership seeks to identify and nurture emerging talents.

Pickleball players are also allowed to use KheloMore’s online booking system, real-time updates on court availability and a community network.

Talking about the same president of All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) Arvind Prabhoo said, "The collaboration with KheloMore is a significant milestone for grassroot development of pickleball in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India."

"With this substantial investment, we aim to build world-class facilities and nurture a vibrant community of pickleball players across the nation. This partnership will help us achieve one of our long term goals of having 10 million plus active players within 5 years," Prabhoo added.

Paranjape said, “AIPA is to pickleball what BCCI is for Indian cricket, we are sure this partnership will help develop the game on a very large scale in India. This investment aligns with our vision of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through sports."