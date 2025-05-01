Pickleball: IPA’s recognition questioned in Delhi High Court by AIPA petition

The recognition accorded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) as the National Sports Federation for the promotion and development of the sport of pickleball has not gone down well with the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA).

The AIPA, in turn has now filed a writ petition with the Delhi Hight court challenging the recognition granted to IPA and the supposed inaction of MYAS towards its own application for recognition.

'Contrary to the Sports Code'

On Thursday afternoon, the petition was heard by Justice Sachin Dutta at the Delhi High Court.

"AIPA has challenged the recognition given to IPA by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which is contrary to the Sports Code, as the Code requires an Association to be at least 3 years old amongst other essential criteria also unfulfilled by IPA,” said Dayan Krishnan, Sr. Advocate, who appeared for AIPA, in a media release.

According to counsel that appeared for AIPA, the Delhi High Court today has directed MYAS to submit an affidavit detailing the reasoning and justification for granting exemptions under the Sports Code to the IPA.

The AIPA had pressed, via the petition, that recognition provided to IPA was not sustainable and arbitrary under law and to this effect, the Hon'ble Court has taken cognizance and adjourned the matter for interim relief on 19th May 2025.

Speaking to The Bridge via telephone, Hemant Phelphar, Advocate and a member of the team of counsel that appeared for AIPA said that there were no ground for exceptions.

“The government has been accorded time till the 19th of May to provide it response. The government will have to put both papers side by side and determine who to recognize, but that has not happened in the right manner,” he said.

AIPA was represented by Dayan Krishnan, Sr. Advocate, Advocate Hemant Phalpher, Advocate Jaya Phalpher and Advocate R.Iyer.

Violation of provision

The MYAS, on the 25th April, 2025 issued a notification (which is in possession of The Bridge) to the President and Secretary General of the IPA, which duly recognised IPA as the sole national sports federation for pickleball in the country.

Critical to the recognition is the relaxation of a key statute of the National Sports Development, Code of India, 2011 pertaining to “Requirement of three-year existence of the federation/association.”

As per the records of the Registrar of Companies, the IPA was registered in November 2024 while the AIPA has been registered since 2008. The AIPA has affiliations with 24 state pickleball bodies and about 10,000 players affiliated with it.

Per AIPA’s petition, IPA is in violation of at least 13 provisions of the Sports Code for which MYAS has granted exemption for two violations without any basis.

In a media release, AIPA Treasurer Nikhil Mathare stated that “the MYAS has given affiliation to a complete bogus entity that was born after AIPA's application was filed with the MYAS for recognition.”

“It is very strange that the MYAS kept sitting on the file of AIPA which is the National Federation since 2008 and swiftly gave a recognition to IPA that was formed very recently in November 2024. MYAS has not followed and violated their own sports code which includes a minimum period of 3 years of existence as an association,” he added.

Players and administrators concerned

Speaking to The Bridge, Rajath Kankar, Founder General Secretary, Karnataka State Pickleball Association said that recognition awarded to IPA was baffling.

“AIPA was a pioneer and developing the sport in the country. AIPA met all requirements according to NSC policy, had submitted papers before anyone else but a 5-month old organization getting approved by the ministry is surprising,” he said.

According to Kankar, the players that have thus far aligned themselves with AIPA are now clueless of what lies ahead for them.

“Players follow the state units. What are the administrators going to answer to them,” said Kankar.

The Bridge was able to speak with Alap Sharma, Secretary of the IPA on the development.

“We're trying to grow the sport. We cannot comment on these matters right now,” Sharma said via telephone.

In a post on its social media handle, the IPA called the recognition a "defining moment."

"Our focus is firmly on the future - building a pipeline of talent, creating career opportunities, and ensuring every Indian has access to the joy and benefits of pickleball," Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, IPA was quoted as having said in the post.

There is no doubt that Pickleball has grown immensely over the past few years with the sport being played at the professional level as well as being used as a platform for recreation on a fairly large scale.

However, this administrative tussle between two factions for rights to govern the sport is just what the sport did not need in this stage of its ascendency.