Indian Pickleball contingent shine with five gold medals in Nepal International Tournament

The Indian contingent secured an impressive tally of five gold medals, marking a memorable outing for the team at the recent Nepal International Pickleball Tournament held in Kathmandu.

Leading the charge were Rohit Patil and Kavya, who emerged victorious in the men's and women's open categories, respectively. The duo displayed remarkable prowess in their matches, earning well-deserved gold medals for India.

In the open women's doubles category, Sakshi Baviskar and Kavya demonstrated impeccable teamwork, securing the top spot on the podium with their stellar performance.



Pickleball, a paddle sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, provided the perfect platform for these athletes to showcase their talent. The sport, played with plastic balls featuring holes, has gained popularity for its fast-paced and exciting gameplay.

Rohit and Kavya continued their winning streak in the open mixed doubles category, partnering seamlessly to clinch yet another gold for India. Kavya further solidified her dominance in the open women's singles, claiming the top position in a display of exceptional skill.

However, the men's doubles event saw Rohit and Bhupendra Pol settling for a silver medal, showcasing the fierce competition at the tournament.

In the women's singles 3.5 category, Arpana Chaudhary emerged as a force to be reckoned with, securing the gold medal with her impressive skills on the court. Additionally, the women's doubles 3.5 category witnessed an impressive display of teamwork from Arpana and Priscila Pradhan, earning them a well-deserved silver medal.

India's success extended to the mixed doubles 3.5 category, with Arpana and Rohit Patil securing a silver medal for their stellar performance.