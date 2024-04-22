Stavya Bhasin stars in India's stellar campaign at US Open Pickleball C'ship

India won 10 medals at the US Open Pickleball Championship, with Stavya Bhasin, Dhiren Patel and Hemal Jain winning the gold medals.

Pickleball is a paddle sport played on a court similar to badminton, using a solid paddle and a plastic ball with holes. Players volley the ball over the net, aiming to score points by landing it within the opposing court.

India finished with three gold, three silver and four bronze medals in the tournament held in Florida from April 14-20.

While Bhasin clinched the gold medal in junior singles, Patel topped the men’s singles 5.0 and Jain won the yellow metal in the men’s singles 3.5 category.

Bhasin later won a silver medal in the men's doubles 5.0 category and a bronze each in the junior men’s doubles and junior mixed doubles to end the tournament with four medals.

Meanwhile, Ronav Motiani secured two silver medals — one each in men’s doubles 5.0 and junior singles — as well as a bronze in the junior men’s doubles category.

In men’s singles 5.0, Himanshu Dewaskar won a bronze medal that helped India reach the double digits mark.

Both Harsh Mehta and Aman Bhatia finished fifth in men’s pro doubles.