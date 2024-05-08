Asian Open Pickleball: India wins three gold, two bronze

The Indian team put out a dominant show in the Asian Open Pickleball Championship in Vietnam with a total of five medals.

The Indian team won three gold and two bronze medals.

In the mixed doubles intermediate 35+ category, Sachin Pahwa and Priyanka Chhabra bagged the gold medal after a thrilling 11-9, 5-11, 11-9 win over Ruben Hellberg and Chitlada Hemasee.

Continuing the winning streak, Isha Lakhani and Pei Chuan Kao emerged victorious in the women's doubles open category with a commanding 15-7, 15-3 win against Dang Kim Ngan and Tyak K.

PICKLEBALL — ⚡️Apart from being the fastest-growing racquet sport in the world, #Pickleball is extremely addictive, fun and 'age-proof'.



Don't believe us? Hear from India's best from the sidelines of the Bengaluru Open 2024 Pickleball C'ship 📽@RajathKankar pic.twitter.com/Su75x5kOql — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 5, 2024

In the men's doubles event, Aniket Patel and Rohit Patil overcame Nik Alessandro Isagan and Lester Ga in a hard-fought match to claim the gold medal. They won 5-11, 11-6, 11-8.



Vijay Menon secured a bronze medal by defeating Yu Hsuan Cher in the men's singles advanced 35+ category.

Priyanka Chhabra won a bronze in the women's singles intermediate 35+ category, defeating Marissa Phongsirikul.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport across the world and in the recently concluded Bengaluru Open 2024 more than 400 participants from 17 states participated.

In the US, the game is already skyrocketing in popularity with the likes of Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, and Maria Sharapova embracing the padel. Similarly, stars like Lebron James and Tom Brady have invested in professional teams.