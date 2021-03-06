India's badminton coach Mathias Boe gets trolled for supporting Taapsee Pannu — Does he deserve it?

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has received support from her colleagues after her house was raided by the income tax department earlier this week. Her boyfriend, former badminton player India's present doubles coach Mathias Boe, also has tweeted about the stress this has caused Taapsee's parents.



Taking to Twitter, the 2012 Olympic silver medallist wrote in a tweet, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, the I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. Man shrugging. @KirenRijiju please do something."

Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing 🇮🇳 for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. 🤷‍♂️. @KirenRijiju please do something👍🏼.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju even sent out his sharp reply to Boe asking him to focus on his "professional duties" as the matter is not their domain.

Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports. https://t.co/nIIf5C8TXL

Seeing the gravity of the matter, we wanted to ask why is there a big fuss even if Boe tweets. He has the right to ask a question when it is particularly pertinent to his girlfriend Taapsee and why are fingers being pointed out at him to step down as the coach of the Indian team.



Income tax officials on Wednesday conducted raids at the Mumbai residence of film-maker Anurag Kashyap, Pannu, and film producer Vikas Bahl. On Saturday, Taapsee has denied allegations of tax evasion, saying she neither owned a bungalow in Paris nor had cash receipts amounting to Rs 5 crore.

She said that the three days of "intense search" were primarily for three things. "1. The keys of the 'alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner," she wrote on Twitter. "2. The 'alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame n [and] keep for future pitching coz [because] I've been refused that money before."