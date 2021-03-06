Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
India's badminton coach Mathias Boe gets trolled for supporting Taapsee Pannu — Does he deserve it?
Former badminton player and India's present doubles coach Mathias Boe, has tweeted about the stress being caused to Taapsee Pannu and her parents.
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has received support from her colleagues after her house was raided by the income tax department earlier this week. Her boyfriend, former badminton player India's present doubles coach Mathias Boe, also has tweeted about the stress this has caused Taapsee's parents.
Taking to Twitter, the 2012 Olympic silver medallist wrote in a tweet, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, the I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. Man shrugging. @KirenRijiju please do something."
Soon after his tweet, he received flak from Twitteratis all over India.
Sports minister Kiren Rijiju even sent out his sharp reply to Boe asking him to focus on his "professional duties" as the matter is not their domain.
Seeing the gravity of the matter, we wanted to ask why is there a big fuss even if Boe tweets. He has the right to ask a question when it is particularly pertinent to his girlfriend Taapsee and why are fingers being pointed out at him to step down as the coach of the Indian team.
Income tax officials on Wednesday conducted raids at the Mumbai residence of film-maker Anurag Kashyap, Pannu, and film producer Vikas Bahl. On Saturday, Taapsee has denied allegations of tax evasion, saying she neither owned a bungalow in Paris nor had cash receipts amounting to Rs 5 crore.
She said that the three days of "intense search" were primarily for three things. "1. The keys of the 'alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner," she wrote on Twitter. "2. The 'alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame n [and] keep for future pitching coz [because] I've been refused that money before."
Pannu also denied Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claims that her house was raided in 2013 as well. "3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister," the actor said.
She added a caption "not so sasti anymore", referring to a comment by actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who had once said that Pannu was a "cheap rip off" of Ranaut.
Pannu's comments came two days after the Income Tax department claimed that it had found large illegal transactions and suppression of income, worth about Rs 650 crore, by the actor and director Anurag Kashyap, after conducting searches at properties linked to the Bollywood personalities in Mumbai and Pune.
Pannu and Kashyap have both been strong critics against the Narendra Modi government on various matters, most recently the farmer protests against the new agricultural laws. The current Opposition parties have also suggested that the BJP-led government, who are at the centre, have often misused central agencies such as the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, and the Central Bureau of Investigation to target those who have opposed government policies.
