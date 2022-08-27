Pick sports, change your life: How Myntra seeks to motivate India's sporting future

With India's sporting fervour reaching a fever pitch in the aftermath of the glory achieved at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 - the mood in the nation has never been more sporty.

Caught in the daily grind of life, it's these overwhelming moments of sporting successes that see us unite as one, wildly cheering and hoarsely rooting for our Indian athletes as they go and compete on the biggest of stages - all eager to hoist the tricolour high and win laurels for the country.

Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics (Source: Getty)

While it was a flying Neeraj Chopra's heroic javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics that fetched us a historic gold and a flurry of powerful punches from boxer Nikhat Zareen that got her the World Championships crown and the self-belief of the Indian men's badminton team that won us the Thomas Cup trophy - it also shows just how much sporting talent the country possesses.



As India celebrates National Sports Day and we salute our athletes, Myntra, through their 'United in Sports' campaign, seek to take this sporting spirit to the next level by envisioning a tomorrow where fitness and sports can be woven into the very fabric of our lives and lead us to a healthier, fitter future.



In the great tussle between academics and sports, the latter had somehow always been sidelined in India. Yet this is about to see a change as we grow more conscious about the need for a healthy and active lifestyle and play our way to a happier state of mind, by choosing sports as a way of life.



With no dearth of talent in India, who knows how many Lakshya Sen's and Mirabai Chanu's can the nooks and crannies our country produce - only if they are encouraged to pick up a sport? To take India towards becoming a sporting powerhouse, it has to start with us choosing an active lifestyle - from hitting the gym to going for a run or even doing yoga - India stands to gain from our choices.



This National Sports Day as India's stack of medals in sports grows a little taller, let's also weave sports into our very fabric of our everyday lives and make it our lifestyle to build a future where 'What do you play?' will become an expected question, ready to be answered, not with words, but also with our actions.



