TNAA addresses Sharath Kamal as 'a nondescript sportsman'

Tamil Nadu Athletics Association (TNAA) addressed Achanta Sharath Kamal as 'a nondescript sportsman' as it objected to the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) decision to select the four-time Olympian as India's flagbearer for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics while depriving reigning Olympic and World Championships gold medallist Neeraj Chopra of the honour.



"The nomination of table tennis player Sharath Kamal as the flag bearer of Indian Olympic Contingent has sent shockwaves across the Nation," C Latha, secretary of TNAA, wrote in a press note, on March 29, Friday.

"It is not only the sportspersons but everyone who follows sports are aggrieved with the injustice of leaving out Neeraj Chopra, the only Indian gold medallist in athletics during the 130 years old history of Olympics. Besides being the current Olympic and World Champion in Javelin throw, he has also been selected to defend his title in the forthcoming Olympics," she added in the note.

"I cannot imagine him being the part of the national team led by a non-descript sportsman Sharath Kamal," Latha wrote further, expressing his displeasure about the Khel Ratna awardee being selected for the role.

The TNAA, affiliated with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), in the press note, has also sought an explanation from the IOA for naming Sharath Kamal, India's highest-ranked men's singles player at world no. 35, as the flagbearer beforehand when the Indian Olympic contingent has not been announced yet.



"It is also be noted that the Indian Olympic Team is yet to be announced and the Olympic Committee is yet to name the flag-bearer. What is the hurry in announcing the flag-bearer and what is the reason for leaving out the World & Olympic Champion? The Indian Olympic Association should also explain the needless hurry in announcing the flag-bearer's name," she wrote further.

A player of repute, Sharath Kamal, who became the first Indian to reach the quarterfinals of the Singapore Smash earlier this month, holds a record of winning ten national championship titles and 13 medals at the Commonwealth Games, including seven gold medals.

The 41-year-old also secured two medals at the Asian Games and is a three-time bronze medallist at the Asian Championships.

Sharath Kamal also played a key role in the Indian men's team's qualification to the Paris Olympics this year for the first time based on superior ranking.