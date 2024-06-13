Sports minister Mandaviya meets IOA chief PT Usha, discusses Paris preparation

Newly appointed sports minster of India, Mansukh Mandaviya, met with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha in New Delhi on Thursday.

They discussed Indian athletes' ongoing preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics, both confirmed in media briefings later.

Mandaviya took charge of the ministry on June 9 as part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet for the 18th Lok Sabha. He succeeded Anurag Thakur at the office.

In what was an hour long visit, the sports minster was briefed about the country's preparation for the upcoming summer spectacle.

Incredible Victory 🐴



Congratulations to #ShrutiVora on scripting history by becoming the 1st Indian to win a 3* Grand Prix event with a scoreline of 67.761 points.



A proud moment for every Indian, illustrating the spirit of 🇮🇳's Nari Shakti! Best wishes for future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/Gs6qNaDf4s — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 13, 2024

“I today visited the IOA officials for the first time where they briefed me about India’s preparation for Paris Olympics. The government is committed to extend all possible support,” Mandaviya said in a brief address to the media after his visit to the Olympic Bhawan.



“The sports minister today visited IOA along with the Minister of State for Sports (Raksha Khadse) and I am so happy that they wanted to know about IOA and about Paris preparations," said Usha.

She added: “We have done everything good this time and I have briefed him. We will be in contact every week and I hope that this is good for our Olympic athletes.”

Usha also said that she is expecting more than 100 athletes to take part in the Paris Olympics, just like in Tokyo in 2021. "Already, 97 athletes have qualified and we are expecting around 115 to 120 athletes in all to represent India in Paris Olympics,” the legendary sprinter remarked.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11 this year, with the French capital at the heart of the action.