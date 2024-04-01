April set to witness intense Olympic qualification events across various sports

April is set to be a pivotal month for athletes in India as they vie for coveted spots in the upcoming Olympic Games. With several qualification events scheduled across a range of sports, athletes are gearing up for fierce battles and intense competition.

Shooting enthusiasts will be glued to their screens from April 11-20 as the Rifle and Pistol World Qualifiers unfold, offering shooters a final chance to secure their tickets to the Olympics. Following closely behind, the Shotgun World Qualifiers from April 19-29 promise nail-biting action as marksmen aim for perfection.

🚨 MIRABAI IS HERE 💪



Starts World Weightlifting Championships with an easy 7️⃣5️⃣ KG snatch done on the 1️⃣st attempt. 🏋️‍♀️✅#weightlifting pic.twitter.com/s3UZkmCR1d — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 1, 2024

In the realm of water sports, the Sailing Final Qualifiers will take place from April 18-27.



Meanwhile, the table tennis mixed doubles World Qualifiers are scheduled to happen between April 11-12, while wrestling enthusiasts anticipate the Asian Qualifiers from April 19-21 to witness athletes grappling for a chance to represent India on the grand Olympic stage.



The weightlifting community will be focused on the IWF World Cup from April 1-11. Similarly, fencers from the Asia-Oceania region will converge on April 27-28 for their final chance to secure spots in the Olympics.



Lastly, rowers will be battling it in the Asia Oceania Qualifiers from April 19-21.

﻿List of fixtures:

Weightlifting IWF World Cup: 1-11 April

Shooting Rifle/Pistol World Qualifiers: 11-20 April

Table Tennis XD world Qualifiers: 11-12 April



Sailing final Qualifiers: 18-27 April



Rowing Asia Oceania Qualifiers: 19-21 April.

Wrestling Asian Qualifiers: 19-21 April

Shooting Shotgun World Qualifiers: 19-29 April

Fencing Asia Oceania Qualifiers: 27-28 April

As these qualification events unfold, athletes will leave no stone unturned in their quest for Olympic glory, showcasing their skills, determination, and resilience on the road to Tokyo 2024.