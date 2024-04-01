Paris Olympics 2024 - Latest News, Results, Teams and Videos
April set to witness intense Olympic qualification events across various sports
From shooting and sailing to wrestling and weightlifting, April is packed with Paris Olympic qualification events lined up one after the other.
April is set to be a pivotal month for athletes in India as they vie for coveted spots in the upcoming Olympic Games. With several qualification events scheduled across a range of sports, athletes are gearing up for fierce battles and intense competition.
Shooting enthusiasts will be glued to their screens from April 11-20 as the Rifle and Pistol World Qualifiers unfold, offering shooters a final chance to secure their tickets to the Olympics. Following closely behind, the Shotgun World Qualifiers from April 19-29 promise nail-biting action as marksmen aim for perfection.
In the realm of water sports, the Sailing Final Qualifiers will take place from April 18-27.
Meanwhile, the table tennis mixed doubles World Qualifiers are scheduled to happen between April 11-12, while wrestling enthusiasts anticipate the Asian Qualifiers from April 19-21 to witness athletes grappling for a chance to represent India on the grand Olympic stage.
The weightlifting community will be focused on the IWF World Cup from April 1-11. Similarly, fencers from the Asia-Oceania region will converge on April 27-28 for their final chance to secure spots in the Olympics.
Lastly, rowers will be battling it in the Asia Oceania Qualifiers from April 19-21.
List of fixtures:
Weightlifting IWF World Cup: 1-11 April
Shooting Rifle/Pistol World Qualifiers: 11-20 April
Table Tennis XD world Qualifiers: 11-12 April
Sailing final Qualifiers: 18-27 April
Rowing Asia Oceania Qualifiers: 19-21 April.
Wrestling Asian Qualifiers: 19-21 April
Shooting Shotgun World Qualifiers: 19-29 April
Fencing Asia Oceania Qualifiers: 27-28 April
As these qualification events unfold, athletes will leave no stone unturned in their quest for Olympic glory, showcasing their skills, determination, and resilience on the road to Tokyo 2024.